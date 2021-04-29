'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Varun Sood Gets Special Message From Girlfriend Divya Agarwal

As the probable contestants' list for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been revealed, actor Divya Agarwal took the opportunity to make a joke about Varun Sood. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture with him and in the caption, she talked about what she can't wait to see. She wrote, "Promise me you’ll be fine in the most dreadful show! I can’t wait to see scorpions and snakes on you @varunsood12".

In the comment section, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun went on to comment that he will "try". The fans were excited to know that Varun will be a part of the reality show, hence they showed their excitement in the comment section. Check out the Instagram post by Divya Agarwal below and how fans and followers reacted to it.

The audience has been curious to know who will participate in this season. According to SpotboyE, 12 names from the film and TV industry have been finalised for the show. The final contestant list includes Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Sayyad, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

The most awaited reality show that is filled with various tasks is set to release its 11th season. Last year, Nia Sharma took home the trophy and this year it will be interesting to see who will finish all the deadly tasks to become the winner. According to Filmibeat’s report, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 will begin filming on May 6, 2021, in Cape Town, South Africa. Given the ongoing situation, the shooting schedule might get affected. With the increase of Covid-19 cases in India, international travelling restrictions are imposed hence this might also affect the shoot of the show. The release date of this season is yet to be confirmed. The audience can very well expect the show to start this year if everything happens according to the schedule.

