Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Varun Sood Shares A Picture With His 'squad'; Fans React

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the highly anticipated TV shows among the audience, as it gears up to bring several popular television personalities going through an adventurous experience. The cast members of this show are currently busy with the shoot and have even shared a few of its glimpses on social media. Varun Sood, who is one of the participants of the show, has recently shared a group photo with his other cast members which has prompted his colleague Divyanka Tripathi to share her comic reactions on the post.

Varun Sood shares a group photo featuring his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-stars

The eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has recently premiered on television after a long wait from fans. A short while ago, Varun Sood shared a click which also features some of the other contestants of the show - Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul, Vishal Singh and Sourabh Raaj Jain. While the men posed on their knees in the front, the ladies stood in the back. Sood simply wrote in the caption, “Sqaaaadd!”. His post soon received a couple of comments from Divyanka, as she expressed her embarrassment about how her hair was looking.

She then told Sood that he would have to pay a “penalty” for posting this photo. The post also received a wave of reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement for the show in the comments. Many of them were seen cheering the “squad” and a few of them even rooted for Varun Sood to win this year’s title. Some of the other popular Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and others. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is currently being filmed at Cape Town, South Africa.

IMAGE: VARUN SOOD'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Khatron Ke Khiladi had begun back in 2008 and has since become one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. It has witnessed several film celebrities who have played the role of hosts, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty has served the longest as the host, first appearing on the show in the 5th season.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.