Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Watch Abhinav Shukla's Tongue Twister Challenge For Varun & Vishal

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have lately been sharing multiple videos and pictures from Cape Town, South Africa, as they have been working on the shoot lately. In a video shared by the paparazzi, actor and contestant Abhinav Shukla can be seen challenging Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh, with a tongue twister. Both the actors make an attempt to get the tongue twister right but fail miserably, within just a few seconds. Their video is being loved by the fans, who have also flooded the comments section with delightful messages.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants' fun challenge

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has roped in various famous celebrities from the television industry and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. In a recent video released by Viral Bhayani, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh can be seen having a fun conversation while being settled in the bus.

In the opening segment of the video, Vishal Aditya Singh can be seen speaking about Anushka Sen and how mischievous she is. Varun Sood, who is sitting right next to them, does not agree with Vishal’s stance and sweetly states that Anushka is not a troublemaker at all. In the next part of the video, actor Abhinav Shukla is seen giving Varun Sood a tongue twister, as a challenge. Varun does not complete the tongue twister and also messes it up completely in the first attempt itself. Vishal Adity Singh is also seen trying the challenge only to give up within seconds. He also clarifies that he will be able to complete the challenge if he is given three days to get it right.

In the comments section of the post, Abhinav Shukla’s fans have complimented him as they find the video very entertaining. Some of the fans are also seen supporting other contestants on the show, including Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi, who will also be seen this season. Have a look at the comments.

IMAGE: VISHAL ADITYA SINGH AND ABHINAV SHUKLA INSTGARAM

