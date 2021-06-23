Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Wraps Up: Shweta Tiwari Gets Welcomed By Furry Friend At Airport

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently wrapped up shooting in South Africa's Cape Town. Television actress, Shweta Tiwari was snapped at the airport upon her return. However, at the airport, Tiwari was welcomed by an unexpected furry friend which was quite adorable.

Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a reel of Tiwari walking out of the airport on Instagram. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, Shweta Tiwari can be seen being greeted by an adorable local stray dog who climbs up to her waist in order to give her some love. Bhayani in his video's caption also explained how none of it was a PR stunt and was absolutely genuine. He wrote:

No don't look at us as if we had all pre planned this. No, this all happened naturally where doggy Rampal came to welcome #shwetatiwari and the others who returned from South Africa after taking up challenges of #KhataronKeKhiladi11

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari receiving some cuddles from a lovable stray upon her return to Mumbai, below -

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wraps up

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wrapped up shooting, Bollywood director and host of the reality tv show Rohit Shetty, shared a post on his Instagram handle announcing the wrap. He also wrote about the experience they had while filming for the upcoming show. Shetty wrote:

A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special.



At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds.



I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles.



I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all!



Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai.



Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!

Take a look at Rohit Shetty's post and some others from the sets of the upcoming show -

Image - Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

