Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari And Divyanka Tripathi Pose On Their Way To Capetown

Colors TV's daredevil reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is back with another set of Television celebrities who will perform intense stunts to attain the title of the 'ultimate Khiladi'. The new season will be shot in the beautiful city of South Africa, Capetown, and the celebrities have already reached their destination as they traveled together to the location. Check out Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi's happy selfie as they make their way to Capetown.

Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi's 'happy enroute'

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi sat together as they made their way to the location. The Yeh Hai Mohabattein actress took to her Instagram post the 'plane selfie' with Shweta as they both held up a peach sign at the camera. Divyanka captioned the story as 'En route Cape Town'.

The 36-year-old also updated her fans about her travel route as she uploaded a snap of reaching Johannesburg. Divyanka also posed for a selfie with all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants on their way to Capetown. Clad in masks, all the contestants held up a peace sign and looked ready to embark on the new journey.

Netizens' reaction to Divyanka Tripathi's selfie

Fans and friends of the actress wished her the best of luck for her journey. One follower commented that the actress will 'kill it' in the show and sent her best regards. While many fans asked Divyanka to stay safe while filming the show and commented about how excited they were to see her performing the stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 update

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date will be in May as the contestants have already reached their destination in Capetown. The confirmed list of the KKK 11 contestants includes celebrities like Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, and many more. The fans are excited to see their favourite celebrities performing daredevil stunts in the reality show as they sent out their good wishes to the actors via social media.

