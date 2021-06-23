Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Varun Sood Shares 'mask Kiss' With GF Divya Agarwal Upon Return

Colors TV's top-rating reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are back after shooting and reunited with their family and loved ones. Eagerly waiting for the return of her boyfriend Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal appeared excited to reunite with him at the Mumbai airport. Check out the couple's reunion captured by the paparazzi and a loving moment they shared at the airport.

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal shared a kiss

The Indian cricketer who left for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Capetown finally returned along with his co-stars. Waiting for him at the airport was his girlfriend actress Divya Agarwal with a handwritten poster that read 'You're my L.O.B.S.T.E.R'. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress patiently waiting for Varun to return only to embrace him and share a 'Mask Kiss'. Viral wrote in the caption, 'And they are back together ❤ for the mask kiss'.

Prior to Varun's return, the actress took to her Instagram to share a snap of her 'waiting' for him at the airport. She also shared another snap after he returned and wrote, 'My baby's home' and '#giftstoomany'. On the other hand, Varun shared a selfie with his fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants on the plane on their way home and wrote, 'Chalo Ghar' (Let's go home).

Pic Credit: Divya Agarwal IG

Pic Credit: Varun Sood IG

Netizens' reaction to the couple's reunion

Fans were in awe of watching Varun Sood's girlfriend patiently waiting and receiving him at the airport. Many spammed the comment section with heart and smileys to express their love for the celebrity couple. Several fans also commented the couple's ship name given by their fans 'Divrun'.

IMAGE- VIRAL BHAYANI'S INSTAGRAM

More on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo featuring host Rohit Shetty showed a promise of the intensity of the show as it is described as a merciless and unforgiving season. The fans of television celebrities are excited to see their favourite small-screen celebrities performing dangerous stunts. The contestants include Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

IMAGE- DIVYA AGARWAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.