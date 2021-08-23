Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal, Sourabh & Aastha To Be Back After Their Unfair Evictions

Colors TV took to their official Instagram handle on Monday to give Khatron Ke Khiladi fans some good news. They announced that three much-loved contestants of the reality game show would be making a comeback. Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill will return to the show on the coming weekend after fans believed they were unfairly evicted from the show.

Vishal, Sourabh and Aastha to return on Khatron Ke Khiladi

Fans of the show are excited about the latest announcement and their happiness knows no bounds. Some of them took to the comment section of the Instagram post to express their joy. An Instagram user thought this was the ‘best decision’ the show had made. Another user called Vishal, Sourabh and Aastha 'deserving' contestants in her comment on the post. An individual also thanked the online streaming platform, Voot and Colors for their decision. Other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Vishal Singh was the most recently eliminated contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Singh was paired up with Nikki Tamboli for a challenge, which she abandoned mid-way. This sent the duo to the elimination round. Fans are furious with Nikki Tamboli for her actions and believed Vishal Singh’s eviction was unfair. However, fans' dreams came true when the precap of the upcoming episode revealed that Vishal will be making a comeback along with Sourabh and Aastha.

Sourabh Jain completed his time in the competition a few weeks ago. Jain was eliminated when Arjun Bijlani used his K-medal power and saved himself from going home. He nominated Sourabh in his place, and fans became furious with him, as he had the chance to nominate Nikki instead, who had abandoned several challenges.

Fans believed Aastha Gill’s elimination was also unfair, as she was to perform a water-based stunt after being nominated by Shweta Tiwari for the same. Gill went head-to-head with two swimmers and had to abort the challenge mid-way as it was an underwater stunt. The host of the show, Rohit Shetty called out Shweta for nominating Aastha to perform the stunt.

