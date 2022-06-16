'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': Kanika Mann Flaunts Her Bruises With Smile Post Sustaining Injury

The 12th edition of the popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa with contestants sharing interesting videos from their shoot location giving fans a sneak-peek into all the fun they are having there. Television actor Kanika Mann who will also take part as one of the contestants in the KKK 12 is also busy shooting for the same and recently a photo of the 28-year-old actor was shared by a paparazzi account on social media which saw Mann showcasing her injuries which she sustained while performing one of the stunts.

The picture shared by a paparazzi account, Instant Bollywood, on its Instagram handle, saw Kanika Mann showcasing her bruised arm with a deep discolouration, and scratched knees as she poses with all smiles. The post had a caption which read, "Fans applaud her bravery as @officialkanikamann sustains multiple injuries during Khatron Ke Khiladi." See the post here:

Soon after her picture was uploaded on the photo-blogging site, fans took to the comment section and started sending 'Get well Soon' wishes to the actor and some even hailed her bravery. A netizen commented, "Man she is so strong," while another one wrote, "Bravest of all. Totally a rockstar @officialkanikamann@. Another fan wrote, "Oooh shit. God bless u grl (girl), Omg it's very painful. pls (please) take care of urself," and many simply wished for the 28-year-old's speedy recovery.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will feature contestants like Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik and many others. The show's premiere date was recently announced by the host Rohit Shetty who took to his official Instagram handle and shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In the promo, the ace director is seen jumping over a car and then climbing on a helicopter. As per the post, the reality show will begin airing on TV from 2nd July onwards.

Sharing the video, Rohit Shetty wrote in the caption "AA RAHA HOON LEKAR.. KHATRON KE KHILADI. 2nd July se, raat 9 baje, har weekend @colorstv par! #khatronkekhiladi12 #kkk12 #capetown #southafrica."

Image: Instagram/@officialkanikamann