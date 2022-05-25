Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui & More Contestants At Show's Launch

Quick links:
Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh mixed formal with casual as he was clicked at the launch of the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shivangi Joshi opted for a green ensemble paired with casual shoes and a top bun at the show's launch in Mumbai.
'Tu Aashiqui' actor Jannat Zubair wore a dress paired with pink heels to attend the launch event of the show.
Rubina Dilaik raised the glamour at the launch event in a white ensemble with a corset top. She completed her look with red heels.
Indian television actor Chetna Pandey donned a white crop top with white trousers and paired it with a matching jacket at the launch event.
'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui appeared at the launch event in a mustard jacket over a white t-shirt and paired it with black pants.
'Kumkum Bhagya' star Sriti Jha glowed in her yellow tee length dress. She matched her attire with yellow heels.
Erika Packard appeared fierce as she donned an all-black ensemble paired with high boots and a sleek low ponytail.
Rajiv Adatia, who appeared on Colors TV's Bigg Boss 15, is all set to put his daredevil instincts to test in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Actor Aneri Vajani wore a black jumpsuit for the launch event. The actor will be seen testing her courage on the reality show.
Reality TV star Pratik Sehajpal appeared uber-cool as he posed for the paparazzi at the launch of the upcoming reality show.
