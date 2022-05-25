Last Updated:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui & More Contestants At Show's Launch

'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' has already garnered major hype. From Rubina Diliak to Srishti Jha, check out the contestants attending the show's launch event.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
1/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh mixed formal with casual as he was clicked at the launch of the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
2/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shivangi Joshi opted for a green ensemble paired with casual shoes and a top bun at the show's launch in Mumbai. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
3/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Tu Aashiqui' actor Jannat Zubair wore a dress paired with pink heels to attend the launch event of the show. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
4/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rubina Dilaik raised the glamour at the launch event in a white ensemble with a corset top. She completed her look with red heels. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
5/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

Indian television actor Chetna Pandey donned a white crop top with white trousers and paired it with a matching jacket at the launch event. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
6/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui appeared at the launch event in a mustard jacket over a white t-shirt and paired it with black pants. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
7/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Kumkum Bhagya' star Sriti Jha glowed in her yellow tee length dress. She matched her attire with yellow heels. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
8/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

Erika Packard appeared fierce as she donned an all-black ensemble paired with high boots and a sleek low ponytail. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
9/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rajiv Adatia, who appeared on Colors TV's Bigg Boss 15, is all set to put his daredevil instincts to test in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
10/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Aneri Vajani wore a black jumpsuit for the launch event. The actor will be seen testing her courage on the reality show. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
11/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

Reality TV star Pratik Sehajpal appeared uber-cool as he posed for the paparazzi at the launch of the upcoming reality show. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
12/12
Image: Varinder Chawla

Indian Choreographer Tushar Kalia appeared dapper in his classic black suit paired with brown formal shoes. 

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com