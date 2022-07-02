'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' Starts Today: All About Contestants, Shoot Location & How To Watch

Colors TV is back with its popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, the 12th edition of which will premiere today, July 2. Some of the most loved TV actors like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, and Sriti Jha among others will be venturing on an adventure-filled ride with host Rohit Shetty.

While the promo clips and teasers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have already piqued fans' curiosity, here's everything you should know about the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shoot location, contestants & how to watch

The reality show has been shot across Cape Town, South Africa, with contestants treating fans with a trail of BTS glimpses from the shoot. It will premiere at 9 p.m. IST on Colors TV, with audiences also having the option to stream it on the VOOT app. From Rubina Dilaik to Shivangi Joshi, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui as well as Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is packed with who's who of the TV industry.

Here's a list of the contestants-

Aneri Vajani- The actor made her TV debut with Star Plus serial Kaali, and has since grown immensely popular with each project.

Chetna Pande- She has been a part of several music videos and shows, while also having appeared in the Bollywood film Dilwale.

Erika Packard - The model and actor has appeared in many advertisements and enjoys a great fan following.

Faisal Shaikh- The social media personality has gathered immense love from netizens owing to his fun reels and videos.

Jannat Zubair- The popular TV actor and influencer started her career with Kashi. She will now be seen in the Punjabi film Kulche Chole.

Kanika Mann- The actor is famous for appearing in videos of the hit tracks like Viah, Crush, Pagal, and Roohafza.

Mohit Malik - One of the most celebrated TV actors, Mohit has earlier appeared in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Nach Baliye.

Nishant Bhat - The choreographer rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

Pratik Sehajpal- The artist has appeared in shows like Ace of Space, MTV Love School, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Rajiv Adatia- He became a well-known face following his journey in Bigg Boss season 15.

Rubina Dilaik- The television star is all set to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi after winning Colors' Bigg Boss 14.

Shivangi Joshi- The actor is known for her roles in Balika Vadhu 2 and Parvarish among others.

Sriti Jha- The actor has previously appeared in Nach Baliye season 7 as well as serials like Jyoti, Balika Vadhu, and Kumkum Bhagya.

Tushar Kalia- The choreographer rose to fame with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance Deewane.

