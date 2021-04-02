Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant Arjun Bijlani Reveales His Biggest Pet Peeve

Television actor Arjun Bijlani is popularly known for his role in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin and Kavach. He will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor recently opened up about his biggest pet peeves. Read on to know what the actor is most scared of.

Khatron Ke Khiladi actor Arjun Bijlani is scared of reptiles

Actor Arjun Bijlani is all set to start his new journey in the Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The Naagin actor is prepping himself for the new show. However, he revealed one of his biggest pet peeves. He mentioned that he is extremely scared of reptiles. The actor said, "I am terrified of reptiles and all those kinds of creatures. I can't really stand them and it freaks the hell out of me. Honestly, being around them will be the worst nightmare coming true!" The audience is excited to see Arjun Bijlani in Khatron Ke Khiladi. They want to see him perform stunts on national television. After his confession, it will be exciting to see how the actor handles his fear of reptiles on the stunt-based reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been scheduled to begin on April 15 till May 25. The entire cast and crew will fly to Abu Dhabi for the same. Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants include celebrities like Bijlani, Eijaz Khan, and Varun Sood, Shefali Jariwala and Urvashi Dholakia. The details about the other contestants and the release date haven't been revealed yet. The show will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty.

A sneak peek into Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

Arjun shared a picture with his wife Neha on Holi. It is a selfie he captured during the festival. Arjun can be seen wearing a white kurta and sunglasses while Neha is seen wearing a pink kurta and sunglasses. He wrote a few lines of a song, "Oh Laal kurte waali tere naam toh bata" He also shared some old pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi. In the picture, he is seen posing with Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and his family. He wrote, "Ganpati bappa morya !! I hope this year the Ganesh festival is just like this Where we could all meet like this."

Promo Image Source: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.