'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Mahekk Chahal Shares Picture With Strongest Contestant, Fans Agree

Actor Mahekk Chahal is one of the most stylish actors in the TV industry and is popular for her moves and expressions. The actor is now a part of the reality Tv show Khatron ke Khiladi 11, a stunt-based show. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is currently being shot in Cape Town in South Africa. She recently took Instagram to share a picture with one of her co-contestants on the show and made a confession.

Mahekk Chahal shares picture with strongest KKK 11 contestant

Mahekk shared a picture with Abhinav Shukla in dazzling leather outfits, that made them look like contestants of a stunt show. Calling him one of the strongest players on the show, she wrote, " With my fellow contestant @ashukla09. He is definitely one of the strongest players. @colorstv #fearfactor #capetown #workmode".(sic). Keeping in mind the ongoing Pandemic, they covered their faces with a mask that matched their outfit.

Abhinav Shukla's fans who have already been rooting for him flooded the comment section and praised him. An Instagram user left a comment under Mahekk's Instagram post and wrote that there was no doubt he was the best contestant. Another user wrote that Abhinav Shukla was definitely going to win the show, while another wrote and hoped he is doing fine.

Mahekk Chahal has been a part of several Bollywood movies like Nayee Padosan, Chameli, Wanted, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna amongst others. She has also been a part of a reality TV show Bigg Boss and was the first runner-up in the show. She also took part in shows like Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Power Couple with Ashmit Patel, Comedy Nights Bachao, and many others. Other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include actors Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, and Sana Makbul.

IMAGE: MAHEKK CHAHAL'S INSTAGRAM

