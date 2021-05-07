'Khatron Ke Khiladi' To Begin Shoot, Aastha Gill Shares Posts As She Leaves For The Show

The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants have left to start shooting for the reality television show. This time proved especially tough for the producers to procure contestants given the circumstances. The contestants who have chosen to take the risk will not only be facing their fears but also facing a global pandemic. Among the contestants who confirmed their participation is singer Aastha Gill. She will be one of the many celebrities who will be on the show among names like Divyanka Tripathi and Nikki Tamboli. Before leaving for the show, Aastha Gill took to Instagram to document her last few moments at home. See what she posted here.

Aastha Gill finally begins her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey

The very first video on her story showed that her friends were letting her start off her journey with something sweet. She received a card with best wishes and encouraging words along with a huge cake. The card also said that if she missed whoever had sent her the cake, she could call them at any time. It was also written that Aastha Gill was going to return as the victor of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The cake was shaped in the form of her initials and decorated with candles and flowers.

The next video was a little more personal and was also very sweet. The video saw her mother performing a small dance routine while following the popular Instagram challenge. She wrote on the video that it was her mother’s way of wishing her well as she made her way into the show. The second part of the video had the words ‘maa ka ashirvad’ written on it. Her mother can be seen dancing away without any inhibitions and a huge smile on her face for her daughter.

The final video that Aastha Gill posted was one where she was finally visible. The video showed her at the airport, pushing her trolley full of luggage as she made her way to start her journey for the adventure. She wrote the words, Khatron Ke Khiladi, on her video and followed it up with an emoji that depicted both excitement and nervousness. She was seen wearing a long blue coat with a black mask as she made her way to the airport.

