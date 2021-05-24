'Khichdi' Producer Shares Hilarious FRIENDS-inspired Poster Ahead Of The Reunion Episode

As fans of the famous 90’s sitcom FRIENDS are looking forward to watching the much-anticipated reunion episode FRIENDS: The Reunion, Khichdi producer recently shared a funny poster. Producer JD Majethia shared an edited picture of his show’s entire cast photoshopped on Friends: The Reunion poster. The cast of FRIENDS was replaced with that of Khichdi including Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Patak, Kirti Kulhari, Rajeev Mehta, and his own face superimposed on Friends stars.

Khichdi: The Reunion poster garners attention

Giving a hilarious caption to the poster, the producer adopted one of the character Himanshu’s ways of delivering dialogue in the show and wrote, “Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ke lage hee nai ki reunion manaya! (we are going to celebrate such a reunion, that it will not show as if we are celebrating a reunion). This would be the perfect Indian reunion!! What say?. #friends #reunion #memories with this #show #khichdi.” Several fans of the show could not control their excitement and requested the producer to come up with a brand new film or series of the famous show.

One of the users demanded a reunion of Khichdi and another popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Another user wrote, “Yes yes pls khichadi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai we want to see them back.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and requested the makers for the same. “Actually eagerly waiting for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai take 3 and Khichdi,” the user wrote. Another frenzy fan of the show wrote, “Yes absolutely this and Sarabhai again please sir.”

Khichdi was launched in 2002 on Star Plus as a daily soap and came back three years later. In 2018, the sitcom returned with a new season but could not retain the interest of the audience as compared to the previous seasons. The makers also launched Khichdi: The Movie in 2010, which is the first film in Hindi cinema to be based on a TV show and gained massive love from the fans making it a hit show.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion will be aired in India as well. Zee5, the streaming platform on Sunday announced that it will exclusively premiere the Friends: The Reunion in India. The news was shared by ZEE5 on the Twitter handle that revealed that the show will stream on the digital platform. The official trailer of Friends: The Reunion was shared by HBO Max on all social media platforms on May 14 and the video went viral among all FRIENDS fans across the globe.

