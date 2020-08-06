'Khichdi' Actor Richa Bhadra On Contracting COVID; Shares How Virus Affects One's Mood

A few days ago, Richa Bhadra, famous for portraying the role of Chakki Parekh in Khichdi, tested positive for COVID-19. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor revealed her experience of being in quarantine. She also warned people to be positive as the virus had a way of affecting one's mood and result in mood swings. Keep reading to know what the actor had to say about her self-isolation days.

Richa Bhadra talks about mood swings

In the interview, the actor said that she was clueless as to how she contracted the virus. She revealed that she was at her home for most of the time. She was also taking all the precautionary measures but still ended up with the novel coronavirus. However, this did not change her spirit as she made a conscious effort to stay away from negativity and focus on the positive aspects.

In the same interview, Richa also revealed a few things on how the virus had its way with the moods. She said that people who were suffering from COVID-19 should stay away from negativity. They must tell themselves that they will be fine. To get a better result and fast recovery, the actor emphasised that it was necessary to make a conscious effort to stay positive.

Further discussing her coronavirus symptoms in the same interview, Richa Bhadra said that she was unable to taste or smell and she also had a severe cold and cough. The actor revealed that she is currently quarantined at home with her mother taking care of her food and medicines. She added in the interview that she was worried about infecting her mother with the virus. Later, she also described symptoms that many COVID-19 patients had undergone.

Further on, the actor talked about her role of Chakki Parekh in Khichdi and revealed how she missed working with her onscreen family. During the interview, she also mentioned the kind of bond she shared with the other actors. She also opened up about how she had confidence issues regarding her acting skills and how the makers were instrumental in helping her out.

