Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Being A Single Mother; Says 'I Don't Feel...'

Khloe Kardashian has had various ups and downs in her relationship ever since she began dating Tristan Thompson in 2016. The couple had an on and off relationship for several years, during which Thompson also cheated on Khloe Kardashian twice. Their relationship welcomed many controversies which also made it hard for the American socialite to open up on the same. However, Khloe Kardashian has now been single for a while and is seemingly enjoying parenting her daughter, True. She recently opened up about being a single mother and revealed if she ever feels lonely.

In a recent chat with host Amanda Hirsch on her Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, May 24, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her life as a single mother. The reality star revealed she does not feel lonely and does not wish to date currently. She further mentioned how she likes being busy and is also obsessed with her daughter, True, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian said, "I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date." "I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy," she added.

Khloe Kardashian further mentioned how she and her ex Tristan Thompson get along well as they are co-parenting their four-year-old daughter True Thompson. The Good American co-founder revealed she is on speaking terms with her ex "because of True." She further revealed True's routine and mentioned she FaceTimes her father every night. Khloe added, "It's just very cordial. There's just no drama. Like to me, the facts are facts ... I know the facts and that's enough for me."

Khloe Kardashian opens up on battling anxiety

Last month, in the second episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian opened up on battling anxiety as she had to go on James Corden's talk show. While discussing her appearance on the talk show, Khloe told her friend Malika about her anxiety. She further stated that it is the aftermath of her public appearance that makes her more anxious. She also admitted how being on social media was fun, but now it leads to her overthinking and overanalysing everything she's about to do.

