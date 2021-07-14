Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Recent Instagram Feud Between Her Exes, Calls Them 'childish'

Khloe Kardashian is currently keeping an eye on the comment section of her Instagram posts. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finally reacted to the Instagram feud between her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. She called the feud between them childish. She also admitted that she laughed upon the comment battle between the two. Odom and Thompson's comment quarrel surfaced largely over the internet as Khloe Kardashian's fans reacted to the comments of her exes to a great extent.

Khloe Kardashian reacts to her exes' Instagram feud

As per a source of E! Network, Khloe Kardashian has reacted to the Instagram feud between her exes. The Good American co-founder reacted to the feud days after it took place on one of her IG posts. The source claimed that Khloe Kardashian hated how her exes publicly acted and called their comment battle childish. The source also reported that Khloe also had a good laugh at the basketball players' comments. Odom and Thompson's Instagram feud took place on one of the recent posts by Khloe Kardashian. In the post, Kardashian stunned in a bikini as she took an outdoor shower. Lamar Odom reacted to the photo and wrote "hottie" in the comment section. He also added several fire and love emoticons in the comment. Tristan Thompson reacted to Lamar Odom's comment and wrote, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results". As per Khloe Kardashian's fans, Thompson hinted towards Odom's drug overdose in a brothel in 2015, which put him in a coma for three days.

The source of E! Network also reported that Tristan Thompson has been trying to win Khloe Kardashian back. Khloe Kardashian ended her relationship with the 30-year-old in June 2021, after he cheated on the KUWTK star. However, Khloe is not interested in getting back with the NBA star. Rather, she is currently focusing on parenting her three-year-old daughter True.

Tristan Thompson wishes Khloe Kardashian on her birthday

Tristan Thompson has also been making efforts publicly to bring back Khloe Kardashian in his life. On June 28, 2021, Thompson took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures with the Good American co-founder. He also penned a note for his ex and wrote, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️".

