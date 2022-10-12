Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Tumor Removed From Her Face; 'Onto The Healing Process'

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian was spotted in public wearing a bandage on her face, it took the internet by storm with netizens speculating why she was wearing it. Khloe Kardashian then responded with a series of Instagram stories to clarify that she had a tumor removed from her face. Here’s what she stated.

Khloe Kardashian makes revelation about her tumor diagnosis

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a series of notes on her Instagram stories section. In the note, she first addressed the stories going around the bandage on her face and revealed that as she noticed a small bump on her face, she decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realising it was not budging.

"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks. After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” she wrote.

She went on to reveal how she was told about the tumor which needed an immediate operation. She further thanked the doctor and even told her fans that they will continue to see her bandages. “A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face. I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look,” she added. Take a look at some of the posts ahead-

Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian