'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date And Cast Details

Khuda aur Mohabbat is a Pakistani romantic drama series that returned for its 3rd season and the first episode was premiered on 12th February 2021. Season 3 follows the story of the life of Hammad aka Maddy as he travels abroad and meets Sarah. Read here to find out the Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 episode 11 release date.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 episode 11 release date

The third season of Khuda Aur Mohabbat aired its first episode, on Friday, February 12, 2021. The first episode aired on Geo Entertainment at 8:00 pm and has already telecast 10 episodes so far and new episodes will be arriving every Friday going ahead. Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 episode 11 release date is Friday, 23rd April 2021. The new season will also see actors like Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz as parallel leads and fans are excited to watch them on screen as a couple. Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 episode 10 was telecast on 16th April.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 cast and crew

The cast of the 3rd season of the romantic series features actors like Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, Junaid Khan, Rubina Ashraf, Hina, Khwaja Bayat, Javed Sheikh, Asma Abbas Gill, Mehar Bano, Sunita Marshall, Tooba Siddiqui, Zain Baig, Sohail Sameer, and Usman Peerzada. The series is being helmed by director Wajahat Hussain and bankrolled by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat original soundtrack

The original soundtrack of the romantic series was released on January 29, 2021, at 8 PM, the music was composed by Naveed Naushad. The lyrics to the song were written by Qamar Nashad, while the vocals in the song were lent by Pakistani Sufi singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher. The video of the OST went on to create a benchmark by hitting over 1 million views within a period of 15-hour and has received over 55 million views as of 19th April 2021.

The teaser for the 3rd season of the show was released on January 1, 2021, while actor Feroze Khan had revealed his first look back in September 2020 through his Instagram account. Season 1 of the show released 10 years ago, on February 17, 2011, and ended on February 26, 2011, while the second season of the show released on 26th December 2016 and ended on 1st April 2017.

Source: Stills from the show