'Khwabon Ke Parindey' Actor Mrinal Dutt Opens Up About The Show Days Ahead Of Its Release

The OTT platform, Voot is all set to release their original web series Khwabon Ke Parindey, by the beginning of next week. The show will star actors Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, and Tushar Sharma, along with model Manasi Moghe. In a recent interview, Dutt opened about working on the show and his character; read along to know what he had to say.

Khwabon Ke Parindey actor Mrinal Dutt talks about the show

Khwabon Ke Parindey releases next week on Monday, June 14, 2021, on the streaming platform. The show revolves around three friends who take push off on a road trip in Australia, and amidst the journey, they meet a stranger, played by Sharma, and ask him to join them. The show also marks the acting debut of Manasi Moghe.

In a recent media interaction, Mrinal Dutt shared his experience of shooting for the show. He shared, “Shooting for this show was just the most beautiful experience the actor and the traveller in me could have asked for! It was constant shooting on the go, driving through the spectacular terrains of Australia with a very enthusiastic young crew, which very soon became an actual unit of friends, shooting and collectively experiencing the actual journey and the journey of the characters in the film”. The actor further revealed that his character is named Dixit and the efforts he took to get into it.

He says, “It’s a beautiful coming of age drama and I am pretty sure the youth will connect with it. Playing Dixit was quite challenging for me initially as his personality is completely different from mine and Tapasvi wanted Dixit in a very specific way so we had to dig. The experience of prepping for my role was great and I have a lot to thank my director, Tapasvi for. We spent a lot of time together and worked on finding Dixit. From there on it was some amazing synchronicity. This show should be watched with your friends and I am sure the audience will find that a lot of the instances shown in this series has definitely happened with them at some point”.

Image: Mrinal Dutt Instagram

