'Khwabon Ke Parindey' Star Asha Negi On Playing Bindiya: "I Knew It Would Be A Challenge"

Asha Negi is all set to star in the upcoming Voot Original series titled Khwabon Ke Parindey. She has been actively promoting the show on social media for the last few days, sharing its posters with her fans. The actor has recently shared a few intriguing details about her show, which will witness her playing one of the central roles. She opened up about her character Bindiya and also gave a brief insight into the show, elaborating in detail about how it revolves around friendships and how it would be highly relatable for the audience.

Asha Negi shares a peek into Khwabon Ke Parindey

While the show has been heavily promoted on social media in recent times, not much had been revealed about its plot and characters till now. However, Asha Negi has given a brief description of her on-screen character Bindiya. According to her, the role of Bindiya is quite different from the ones that she has played on television previously, and that was one of the reasons why she took up the offer. “I knew it would be a challenge for me. But thanks to my director, Tapasvi, the journey has been extremely smooth, and he helped me transition into the character of Bindiya quite seamlessly”, she said.

Asha also made sure to shed a light on the series by adding, “Khwabon Ke Parindey is all about life which makes it so relatable to all of us. It talks about how friends help you get through even the most difficult phases of your life easily and why is it important to cherish those friends all your life”. The actor also revealed the impact her friends have made on her life. She concluded by saying that she has found “new friends” in her co-stars.

The star cast of Khwabon Ke Parindey also features Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma portraying some of the major roles in the plot. The series will focus on a group of friends who experience their “escapade” together. The show is set to premiere on Voot on June 14, which falls on Monday.

IMAGE: ASHA NEGI'S INSTAGRAM

