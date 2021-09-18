Kieran Culkin Welcomes Second Baby With Wife Jazz Charton; See Pics

Succession star Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton were blessed with a baby boy on August 17, 2021. The couple recently announced the news by sharing a series of photos on Instagram. They announced their pregnancy in May on Jazz Charton's birthday. The two are also parents to their two-year-old daughter, Kinsey Sioux.

Kieran Culkin's wife, Jazz Charton, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos. The 34-year-old announced her son's birth via a caption, as he turned one month old on September 17. She wrote, "One month with our perfect little man 8.17.21". The photos had Charton holding her baby boy. One of them also had the couple's daughter hanging on to her newborn brother's stroller. The photo had a glimpse of the baby boy as well. The couple's friends and fans showered them with wishes. While an Instagram user wrote, "Congrats ❤️ enjoy all the newborn cuddles!!!" several others were thrilled to hear the news.

Jazz Charton pregnancy news

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin did not officially announce the news of their second pregnancy but treated their fans with a few candid photos in which Jazz flaunted her baby bump. On May 21, Jazz Charton dropped an Instagram post with a few candid shots of her and her daughter Kinsey. The photos had Jazz and Kinsey donning printed dresses and taking a stroll on the streets. Jazz had a huge baby bump as she was in her third trimester. The caption read, "34" with a birthday cake emoji hinting at Jazz's birthday. The post's comment section was also filled with birthday wishes.

Jazz Charton's Instagram is filled with her and Kieran Culkin's family photos. The couple recently celebrated their daughter's second birthday. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Charton posted a family picture, which had Culkin and Charton holding cupcakes with candles in their hands. The caption read, "2 years as parents to the funniest girl we know 9.13.21 ♥️". The couple's friends and family showered her with love and blessings in the comment section.

Another photo had the couple holding their daughter's hands while walking towards some sprinklers. The three of them faced their backs towards the camera. "Quite literally soaking in these last days of summer", read the caption.

Image: Instagram/@jazzcharton