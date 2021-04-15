Kiku Sharda Shares 12-yr-old Son's English Rap Song, Receives Over 25,000 Views

With over 25,000 views, Kiku Sharda's son Shaurya is garnering all the praise from celebrities and Netizens after his English rap song was released on YouTube. The 12-year-old boy with over 400 subscribers on YouTube shared a rap song titled 'This is the Day'.

Kiku took to his Twitter handle and urged his fans to 'show some love' on his son's rap song. Fans were overjoyed after listening as one user wrote, "Kiku... this is a real talent you have out there ... he is going to go places for sure." [sic] The other said, "Way better than some annoying rappers of bollywood. Professionally recorded. Well done." [sic]

Kiku is currently working on Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. He also featured in movies like Angrezi Medium and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Sharing my 12 year olds song,,,,please show him some love ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸. Shaurya Sharda - This Is The Day (Official Music Audio) https://t.co/GXGWc6XXyF via @YouTube — kiku sharda ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@kikusharda) April 11, 2021

