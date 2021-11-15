Kim Kardashian Jokes About Divorce From Kanye West At Friend's Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Kim Kardashian has walked down the aisle over three times in the past two decades. While all three of them did not work well, Kim still can extract some hilarious jokes from her experience. She recently attended the rehearsal dinner for the wedding of Simon Huck and his fiance Phil Riportella.

As per Kanye West's publicist Tracy Romulus' stories, Kim Kardashian arrived at the rehearsal dinner of Huck and Ripotella's wedding in a blue full-sleeved outfit. The social media figure was seemingly handed over the mic and was ready with some jokes about her personal life and weddings. During her brief standup comedy stint, Kim Kardashian began by saying she was having a good time at the wedding and later sprinkled some sarcasm by mentioning she has not been to one since her wedding with Kris Humphries.

She was heard saying, "It's honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven't been to one since my second wedding." The guests in the hall began to laugh when Kim continued, "I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don't know what kind of advice you think I'm gonna give to you guys tonight." Kim referred to a 2011 headline that stated Kris Humphries is gay. As there was no fact stated with the piece of news, it was widely slammed by netizens.

Kim Kardashian further quipped she has learned a lot from her weddings and said, "I have learned a lot, and I have some tips for you guys — aesthetically." The 41-year-old further went on to give some tips and warned the couple to move to the side after the ceremony for their big kiss otherwise all the pictures will have an awkwardly standing officiant in the middle. "It ruins all the pictures, and sometimes that's all you've got," she continued. While ending her hilarious speech, Kim told the couple, "I know real love when I see it."

Details about Kim Kardashian's marriages

Kim Kardashian has been married thrice so far. When she was in her 20s, she reportedly tied the knot with songwriter Damon Thomas. After parting ways in 2004, Kim married former professional basketball player Kris Humphries. Their wedding was shown in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A year after her split with Humphries, the socialite married Kanye West in 2014. The two have four children North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian filed a divorce from Kanye West.

Image: Instagram/@notskinnybutnotfat