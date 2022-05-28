Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the most loved couples. The duo's lavish wedding managed to garner the global audience's attention over the past few days. The much-loved pair embarked on a new chapter of their life after they tied the knot on May 22, at Castello Brown, Italy. The dreamy ceremony was attended by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and 'momager' Kris Jenner, and other famous personalities including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and more.

Post Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding, glimpses from the dreamy celebrations took the internet by storm, leaving netizens in awe of the couple. Recently, Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian who was an eyewitness to the couple's union took to her social media space and dropped some unseen glimpses from the wedding.

Kim Kardashian drops pics from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's wedding

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a series of unseen photos from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding. For the wedding, Kim opted for a transparent black lace gown that had a dramatic netted neckline. She accessorized her stunning outfit with exquisite gold and gem cross necklace.

In the pictures, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star was seen posing with her eldest daughter North as the mother-daughter duo twinned in black. They were also seen sharing a sweet kiss with each other. Kim also shared a picture with Khloe Kardashian as the sisters duo posed with each other for a happy pic. The reality star also gave a sneak-peek into Kourtney and Travis' wedding rituals. Sharing the post, Kim Kardashian wrote in the caption "KRAVIS FOREVER"

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "Love the shots of you and North!!! So cute😍" another wrote "North looks like the coolest Kardashian ever!!" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons.

More about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in Italy after their first ceremony in the courtroom on May 15. For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married each other a few days back in Santa Barbara of California. Kourtney Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the nuptials with the caption "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Take a look-

Image: Instagram@kimkardashian