Kinshuk Mahajan Pens Emotional Note After Bidding Adieu To Pandya Store: Gombi Has Been...

After bidding adieu to the popular show Pandya Store, actor Kinshuk Mahajan shared an emotional note on social media. He also shared a heartfelt video montage of his scenes from the show. In his note, he expressed his gratitude and shared his feelings about the show and his character.

3 things you need to know

Pandya Store aired in January 2021.

After a span of almost two and a half years, the show is heading for a leap.

Kinshuk Mahajan played the role of Gautam aka Gombi in the show.

Kinshuk Mahajan says he will miss his character Gombi

In his note, Kinshuk Mahajan described the two and a half year journey with Pandya Store as very special to him. He expressed how much the character of Gombi meant to him and how it will always hold a special place in his heart. He also mentioned about the Pandya family and the memories they created together on the set and said that they will always be cherished.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards the entire cast and crew for their tremendous support throughout the show. He mentioned that the bonding he shared with the team was something rare to find in today's times. Kinshuk thanked the audience for making his character, Gautam, a part of their own family. He believed that the viewers laughed and cried with them every day.

The actor concluded his note by expressing his sadness over bidding farewell to Pandya Store. He mentioned that he will miss the show and the entire team. The actor acknowledged the support from the audience and thanked them for making the show a success.

More about Pandya Store

Pandya Store is an official adaptation of the popular Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores. The storyline revolves around a group of brothers managing a provision store while navigating the ups and downs of life and staying united. The show consistently achieved high rankings on the TRP list and garnered positive reactions from the audience.