Kirron Kher Is 'elated' To Join Shilpa Shetty, Badshah As Jury On 'India's Got Talent 9'

Veteran actor and politician, Kirron Kher, who was diagnosed with blood cancer recently, is all set to return as the host of a reality talent show, India’s Got Talent Season 9 with judges- Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah. The actor has been associated with India's Got Talent since it began in the year 2009. Kirron expressed her excitement about return during her media interaction and stated that the show has been 'close to her heart.'

Kirron Kher returns to India's Got Talent

Recently, while speaking to the media, Kirron Kher said, "India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better."

The Veer-Zaara actor added, "It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year."

Earlier in April this year, Kirron Kher's husband and actor Anupam Kher revealed that Kirron was detected with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer. In October later, Kirron while speaking to Hindustan Times, informed that is 'getting better' and has 'never stopped working.' She said that doctor has advised her to avoid travelling since her 'immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment.'

Meanwhile, India's Got Talent Season 1 was aired in the year 2009. At that time, the judges of the show were Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Over time, the reality show has welcomed many judges like Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan among others. India’s Got Talent 9 will be soon airing on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Image: Instagram/@kirronkher)