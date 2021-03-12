Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai Reveal Their Reaction On Finding Out About Their Pregnancy

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child in August. Kishwer Merchant recently shared a new video on her YouTube channel in which she revealed their first reaction when they found out about it. In the video, Suyyash revealed that the news was like a shock and Kishwer said that there were several minutes of silence.

How Suyyash Rai reacted to wife Kishwer Merchant's pregnancy

Kishwer and Suyyash talked about how it was unplanned and came as a shock. Suyyash said, "I got the pregnancy kit. She went to the washroom and after a while when she didn't come back, I went to check and found her on the toilet seat. She showed me the test and I went, 'Oh shit! Are you serious?'" Kishwer added that there were minutes of silence for a long time after that.

Kishwer said, "It was a miracle, blessing from God." Suyyash said that when they see their friends or people around them freezing their eggs or opting for IVF, they feel blessed. He added, “We didn't plan it and she conceived it naturally. God just gave this to us naturally. There was no way we could refuse it."

He said that after they got to know about the pregnancy, Kishwer became funny. He described some of the incidents including Kishwer's sudden hunger pangs after refusing food. He said that she starts crying and laughing at the same time and that's the funniest thing about her.

Kishwer stated that Suyyash was not bothered about her eating habits earlier. But now he makes her eat and jokingly added that it is only because she is pregnant. Kishwer said, "He has become responsible. I love that. There are moments when he wants to touch my tummy or talk to the baby."

In the video, the couple also shared that they have decided on the baby name and it was decided within the first two months only. However, she stated that they are not going to reveal it though. She shared that Suyyash has decided the name for a baby boy and she has decided on one for the baby girl. Suyyash Rai concluded the video by saying, “We have spent a beautiful journey together and it's been 10 years together, and now it's something else. This pregnancy has made us stronger together."