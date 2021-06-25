Kishwer Merchant Celebrates Her Baby Shower Ceremony With Family And Friends; See Photos

After breaking the news of Kishwer Merchant's pregnancy in March, celebrity couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant held the latter's baby shower on Thursday. Now, a bunch of photos and videos from the Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor's "Godh Bharai" ceremony have surfaced on social media and went on to make headlines too. From lovely balloon arrangements to mushy moments between the man and wife, check out some insider photos from Kishwer's baby shower celebration with her husband and some of their celebrity pals from showbiz below.

Here's taking a look inside Kishwer Merchant's baby shower ceremony

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy to the family in August this year. Ahead of their munchkin's arrival, the couple held Kishwer's baby shower on June 24 and they celebrated the special occasion with their family and some of their close friends from the television industry. A day before the traditional Hindu ceremony, the 40-year-old gave fans a peek into the preparation for her Godh Bharai ceremony and also shared a glimpse of her hands bedecked with intricate henna designs on Instagram.

Later, she took to her Instagram stories to share a streak of swoon-worthy moments of herself with her beloved hubby, their family, and friends from her baby shower. For the occasion, the Ek Hasina Thi actor rocked an embellished pink Anarkali dress with hints of silver and paired it with red "chooda" from her wedding and opulent pearl-encrusted jewellery while Suyyash sported a plain blue kurta over white pyjama. In one of her IG Stories, Kishwer could be seen posing with a beautiful cake as she asked fans to guess whether it's a girl or a boy.

Furthermore, for "Round 2" of her baby shower, Kishwer Merchant opted for an elaborate lavender satin gown, complemented with a floral tiara. The love birds also cut yet another cake to celebrate Kishwer's baby shower, which was attended by Rithvik Dhanjani and Pryanca Talukdar among other friends. The decoration for her Godh Bharai included a golden and white balloon formation along with floral arrangements. The banner placed under the arrangement read. "Kishwer’s baby shower" while the hashtag used for the ceremony was "#SuKishKaBaby".

Take a look at some more photos from Kishwer Merchant's baby shower here:

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANT'S INSTAGRAM

