Kishwer Merchant On Being Pregnant At 40: 'Age Is Just A Number'

Kishwer Merchant recently took to Instagram to break the news about her pregnancy by sharing with her fans that she and her hubby Suyyash are expecting their first child to arrive in August 2021. The soon to be first-time parents posted a picture of the couple on the beach with Suyyash down on his knees cradling Kishwer's baby bump with August 2021 written on the sand. Kishwer Merchant's pregnancy news took the internet by a storm and the actor opened up about her feeling of being pregnant at 40 in a sit-down interview with Hindustan Times on Thursday, March 4.

Kishwer Merchant opens up about her pregnancy journey

Kishwer and Suyyash tied the knot back in 2016 after dating for a couple of years. In the interview, Kishwer also talked about how her 8 year age gap had put a strain on the couple trying to be pregnant as the time was ticking for her. The actor shared that she was feeling pressure due to the number of pregnancy news that was announced during the lockdown in 2020 and her family members also wanted kids as Kishwer and Suyyash have been married for more than 4 years now. However, Kishwer states that their family did not pressure them a lot as they knew things will happen at their own time. Talking about her pregnancy, Kishwer revealed that even this was not planned and the couple was shocked and happy when they got the test results.

Kishwer Merchant says "my baby is the best birthday gift ever"

Other than being pregnant, Kishwer also turned 40 this year on February 3 and said that her baby is the best birthday present that she has received from God. She further added that age is just a number and being a mother at 40 is cool. She feels that the pregnancy was destined to happen this year and is not at all feeling stressed because of her age as she knows people who have delivered at the age of 40 and 42. She also explained that since she eats right and tries to maintain a healthy lifestyle, her doctor has also reassured her that everything will be fine and there should be no problem with her delivering a baby at 40.

Kishwer Merchant's latest post on Instagram gives us a glimpse of her baby bump. The video was shot when the actress was vacationing in the Maldives with her husband back in January this year. Check out Kishwer Merchant's Instagram post below:

