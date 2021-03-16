Kishwer Merchant Relaxes In Bathtub, Expresses Confusion Over Her Priorities

Television actor Kishwer Merchant recently took to social media to share a fun picture of herself alongside a meaningful question for her fans. In the picture, she is seen resting in a bathtub while holding up a plate full of food. Through the caption, the actor has indicated that she is in some serious dilemma and has been looking for some help from her fans. Kishwer’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see different shades of the actor.

Kishwer Merchant has question for fans

Television star Kishwer Merchant recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She had previously announced with a post that she is pregnant and is delighted about it. The actor is seen resting in a ceramic bathtub while being dressed in a set of casual garments. She is seen holding a plate of breakfast with three bull’s eye style eggs and a few roasted vegetables. She is seen resting back in the tub while wearing a sweet smile across her face, which stands out in the picture effortlessly. Kishwer Merchant is also seen looking out of the window and holding the hand shower in her right hand, indicating that she is trying to make a decision.

In the picture shared, Kishwer Merchant is seen dressed in simple yet stylish clothes while she holds the fun shoot. She is seen wearing a simple cotton white shirt which has been aptly styled with blue denim shorts. She has opted for a minimum makeup look and has left her hair open. She can be seen wearing the pregnancy glow with a lot of grace and enthusiasm.

In the caption for the post, Kishwer Merchant has mentioned the question which has been consuming her lately. She has written that she is confused between taking a bath and having her breakfast. She has also used a series of fun emotions to express her thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Kishwer Merchant’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have given their opinion on the question and have complimented her look in the picture. Some people have also used a few fun emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments.

Image Courtesy: Kishwer Merchant Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.