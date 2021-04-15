Kishwer Merchant Reveals 5 Quirky Clothing Hacks For Pregnant Women; Read Here

Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her motherhood to the fullest. The actor who is expecting the birth of her first child with husband Suyyash Rai is documenting her journey towards motherhood on Instagram. In her latest Instagram post, she has a unique and quirky clothing hack for all moms-to-be. Let's see what it is!

Kishwer Merchant's Instagram post

Kishwer Merchant has been speaking about her pregnancy journey so far. She has released several videos on her Instagram about what challenges she has faced in her pregnancy so far. She is also vocal about the changes that her body is going through. In her latest video, which is also related to her pregnancy, she has a quirky hack for all moms-to-be. In the 6-minute long video, Kishwer showed five clothing hacks to try out during pregnancy. As we know, during pregnancy, the mother's body goes through a lot of changes and also gains weight as months pass.

Kishwer begins her video dressed in her husband's t-shirts and shorts. She openly admits to raiding her husband's closet for loose TShirts and other clothes. Next, she goes on to show some other pieces of clothing that she borrowed from her mother and her aunt. She says that if your mother and aunt are a little chubby, then you can just wear their clothes instead! Kishwer continued by adding some humour to the vlog. She said that before deciding to become pregnant, it is better to make chubby friends. Kishwer's friend gifted her a short light blue kaftan with pants. To this, she added to make friends with a fashion designer to get cool clothes. Lastly, she concluded by saying that it is a must to have a great sister-in-law. Kishwer's sister-in-law sent her a kaftan dress because she cannot come over because of the pandemic.

Throughout the vlog, Kishwer also dressed into the outfits that she showed. She ended the vlog by saying that these hacks will sort the clothing issue during pregnancy. One just has to wear the clothes and look nice. The actor announced the news of her pregnancy six weeks ago on her Instagram account. The baby is expected to be born in August 2021.