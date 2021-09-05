Kishwer Merchant Reveals Reason For Choosing 'Nirvair' As Her Baby's Name

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have been blessed with their baby boy on August 27, 2021. The couple has been celebrating the arrival of their firstborn. While the couple's fans were excited to know the baby's name, Kishwer and Suyyash announced it with a beautiful video. As the couple named their child Nirvair on September 2, they are being asked the reason behind it since then. In a recent interview, Kishwer Merchant revealed how she came up with Nirvair.

Kishwer Merchant on naming her baby Nirvair

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer Merchant revealed the reason behind naming their kid Nirvair. When asked how she picked the name, Kishwer said she just came up with it on a sleepless night. The actor revealed she used to have sleepless nights at the time her husband Suyyash Rai was suffering from COVID-19 and was quarantined in another room. During a sleepless night, Kishwer Merchant was listening to Ek Onkar and texted Suyyash the name Nirvair. As Suyyash also loved the name, the couple finalised a boy name. Kishwer also revealed they planned the name Alizeh if they had had a baby girl.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant baby name announcement

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced the name of their baby with a family video. In the video, the couple and their family were seen holding their baby in their arms. The video had Ek Onkar in the background. In the caption, Kishwer Merchant wrote, "NIRBHAU Maa ka "NIRVAIR" Beta 🤍 Hello World .. Meet " Nirvair Rai" 🤍 #sukishkababy."

Currently, Kishwer Merchant is recovering from her C-section. The actor is going through a lot of pain and is dealing with anxiety and tiredness. In an Instagram post, Kishwer revealed how the journey is not much easy. Sharing a photo with her baby, the actor wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son ❤️."

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANT INSATGRAM