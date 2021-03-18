Kishwer Merchant Shares Adorable Phone Wallpaper Featuring Childhood Pics Of Her And Hubby

Indian television actress Kishwer Merchant recently shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring baby photos of her and her husband, Suyyash M Rai. At the beginning of March 2021, the couple announced that they were going to be parents soon via a cute Instagram post shared by Suyyash. Kishwer has now shared baby photos of both her and her husband together explaining how this is currently the wallpaper of her phone as well as announcing that their baby is "coming soon".

Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash M Rai became a much-loved couple as the country got to know the details of their love story from when they came together as contestants on a TV reality show. The couple has famously been dubbed 'Sukish' by adoring fans. Kishwer shared the recent post with the caption, "#sukishkababy coming soon" along with "wallpaper on my phone @suyyashrai". Take a look at Kishwer Merchant's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Kishwer Merchant's photo

Kishwer Merchant's photos prompted a number of responses from doting fans and friends alike. Friends of the actress also commented on the post sending their congratulations to the couple for their recent news. Many fans of the actress also commented on the post calling it "cute" and "adorable" while others wished the actress congratulations. Some fans left comments praising the actress' recent photo while others simply left heart and kiss emojis showering her with love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kishwer Merchant's Instagram post below.

More about Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash M Rai

Actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai had a dreamy wedding back in 2016. Everything from their sangeet to the wedding ceremony was shot to perfection as the couple decided to share their special moments with fans. However, the couple didn't just decide to share photos and videos just like everybody. Kishwer and Suyyash aired their wedding celebrations for eager fans in the form of a five-part web series called Sukish Ki Shaadi. The web series revealed many adorable details from the couple's life together including how they first met.

'Sukish' announced they were going to be proud parents recently in March when Suyyash shared an adorable post from the beach. The post shows Suyyash on his knees for a very pregnant Merchant while the words "August 2021" can be seen written on the sand, implying the month they were expecting their first child. Suyyash shared the post with the caption, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August". Take a look below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.