Kishwer Merchant Talks About Her Pregnancy, Says 'It's Not All Hunky Dory' | Watch

Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai earlier in March announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Kishwer took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share a 7-minute 33-second video where she revealed her pregnancy problems like thyroid, haemorrhoids, mood swings, and itchy breasts.

Kishwer shared the video and wrote, "It's not all "Hunky Dory" !! A little about my pregnancy experience Cons : #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango , milk and ghee which is ok Pros : Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai #pregnancystories #merizubaani #sukishkababy #comingsoon". READ | Kishwer Merchantt spends a "crazy" Holi with husband Suyyash Rai and pal Pryanca Talukdar

Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi, and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. The 40-year-old actor posted a beachside picture in which Merchant is seen standing with Rai sitting on his knees. Written on the sand was "August 2021", next to a pair of baby shoes.



'You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby'. Coming Soon... #August2021 #sukishkababy," Merchant captioned the post. Rai also announced Merchant's pregnancy by posting the same picture on his Instagram page. Merchant and Rai started dating in 2011 after they met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. They tied the knot in 2016.

(With PTI inputs)