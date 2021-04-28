Kishwer Merchantt And Husband Suyyash Rai Follow COVID-19 Protocols At Home; Here's How

Kishwer Merchantt and her husband Suyyash Rai had recently announced that they were expecting their first child together. Kishwer has been since keeping her fans constantly updated about herself and her pregnancy on social media. With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases that has taken place in the country since the last few weeks, the couple seems to be taking extra precautions with their baby on the way. A short while ago, Kishwer posted an Instagram story which shows the couple following the COVID-19 protocols even at their home.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai masked up in their home

Both Kishwer and Suyyash are among the many celebrities who have been actively posting COVID-19 awareness posts on social media. While care is being taken to remain masked up and take precautions while being outdoors, most people do not wear masks inside their homes around their family members. However, now that Kishwer is expecting her first child, she and her husband have both decided to wear masks inside their home. Kishwer shared a glimpse from their home, as both of them pose for the camera while being masked up.

The actor wrote in her story, “This is us.. even at home!!”. Kishwer has been posting her pregnancy pictures on social media on a regular basis. A few days ago, she had shared a video on Instagram where she created a portrait of her own pregnancy picture. With the outline already drawn. Kishwer picked up the paintbrush and added the colours to the drawing and posed in the end with the portrait with a smile. She wrote in the caption, “did some therapy today .. i know it’s not the best , but trying is what matters”.

Kishwer Merchantt is regarded as one of the popular faces on Indian television, having worked in a long list of TV shows during the course of her career. Some of her most popular shows include Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and many more. While she had made her debut on television in 1997 with Shaktimaan, she gained major popularity with Miley Jab Hum Tum.

