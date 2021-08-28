Kishwer Merchantt And Suyyash Rai Welcome Their First Child; See Adorable Pic

Actor Kishwer Merchantt and her husband Suyyash Rai have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple became proud parents on August 27. Merchantt took to her official Instagram handle and dropped the first picture of their son. Take a look.

In the picture, Kishwer Merchantt and her husband Suyyash Rai can be seen cuddling up with their newborn baby. Sharing the adorable picture, Merchantt expressed her happiness in a short note. She wrote, "27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy '#sukishkababy.'"

As soon as Merchantt shared the happy news, many of her fans and followers rushed to shower love for the family of three now. Several celebs also took the opportunity to drop congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post. Rohan Mehra, Sailesh Gulabani, Adaa Khan, Rahul Sharma, Arti Singh, Pooja Gor, Charlie Chauhan, Waseem Mushtaq, Shweta Tiwari, Subha Mitra, and others congratulated the couple. Several fans also dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons, while a few other simply penned lovely notes.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai tied the knot in the year 2016. The celebrity couple announced they were expecting a baby in March this year. They had later shared that the pregnancy was unplanned in a video on her YouTube channel. Rai said that the news of her pregnancy was 'more like a shock' when he found out. Merchantt revealed that there were a few minutes of silence during the conversation. "But I also feel that because it was my 40th birthday on February 3 and because we have completed 10 years this year, it was completely due. It’s like a gift from God for us," Merchantt had said.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's Instagram is filled with adorable maternity pictures and baby shower. Merchantt looked radiant at her baby shower celebrations. In her maternity pictures, Merchantt can be seen flaunting her baby bump in style. In one of the pictures, she can be seen in a white bodysuit, which she paired with a brown shirt. She added a hat to complete her look. Sharing the post, she wrote, "It's a Vibe @ruchitakjainphotography Make up @jui_themakeupartist Body suit @bumpsandfrills '#sukishkababy.'"

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANTT'S INSTAGRAM