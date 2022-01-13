Kishwer Merchantt recently took to Instagram and revealed that her 4-month-old son Nirvair had tested positive for COVID. The TV celebrity has now announced that he is doing 'absolutely fine' after his diagnosis and uploaded an adorable picture announcing the news. Several fans and followers took to the comments and were glad the little one had recovered.

Kishwer Merchantt gives health update about previously COVID positive son

Kishwer Merchantt shared a picture of herself, her husband Suyyash Rai and their toddler Nirvair. Merchantt penned down a Lohri wish to her fans online from the perspective of Nirvair and informed them that he was 'absolutely fine'. The caption read, "Hi guys .. it's my 1st Lohri, am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now ❤️🧿😇 Thank u all for the wishes and blessings 🤗❤️ Happy Lohri 😁 - @nirvair.rai"

The celebrity broke the news of her son contracting the virus as she penned down an appreciation post for her husband and wished him a 'happy dating anniversary'. She mentioned that Nirvair was 'in pain and cranky' and worried followers extended their best to the couple and the young one in their difficult time. The actor wrote, "5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid, and what followed was a disaster !! Our household Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine. Sid Suyyash's partner who is staying with us got infected. And then the worse happened Nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and of course to even help with Nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky!!"

The happy couple first met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011 and tied the knot five years later. They welcomed Nirvair into the world in August 2021 and often share glimpses of their life as a family online.

The trio recently took on a famous Instagram challenge to the song 'Infinity' by Jaymes Young and gave it their unique twist. The video had some incredible transitions and fans were in awe of the way in which it was edited. The short clip began with Suyyash Rai sitting on a chair, and then quickly transitioning to Kishwer Merchantt in the same position. Rai then handed his wife a toddler's outfit, which transitioned into Kishwer holding Nirvair in her arms. The video saw the family in colour-coordinated black and white jackets and track pants.

Image: Instagram/@kishwersmerchantt