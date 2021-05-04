Kishwer Merchantt 'looks Back At All Things Beautiful', Fans Call Her 'stunner'

Kishwer Merchantt took to her Instagram handle to 'look back at all things beautiful'. The Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar star shared a photo of her in a peach-coloured trenchcoat as she walked on a street during the nighttime. As she stood below a light pole, the light reflected from her skin, giving her a graceful look as she gave a shimmering smile. She wrote in the caption "Looking back at all things Beautiful" with a red heart emoji.

Kishwer Merchantt 'looks back at all things beautiful'

As soon as added the post to her Instagram feed, not only her followers but also many of her fellow celebrities took to comments to compliment her look. Divya Agarwal wrote, "Omg I love love this picture" with a heart eyes emoji to which Kishwer replied, "thanks so much baby". Paras Babbar wrote, "Khoob saari Khushiya aane wale Samay Ke liye" to which Kishwer replied, "thank u, take care and will meet soon". Shweta Gulati wrote "Stunner!!" and Kishwer replied "thanks baby" with red hearts emoticons.

A sneak peek into Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram

Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai announced their pregnancy in March while they were 4 months into the beautiful journey. They have been sharing their cute moments ever since and the couple looks happier than ever. Last week on Wednesday Kishwer shared a romantic video edit with Suyyash and one of the major highlights of the video was her baby bump. In the video montage, they were seen mushy moments together and the clips altered to different silhouettes as they changed poses. Much similar to the Aurora Instagram trend, they had added their own touch by adding a romantic track sung by Suyassh himself and added "#SuKish" on the video. Kishwer wrote in the caption "Ek Duje ke liye Hain... #sukish Sung by @suyyashrai."

Kishwer Merchantt's husband has appeared in her Instagram feed several times. The couple is known for sharing not only their romantic moments together but also hilarious reels, their daily routine at the house, pregnancy advice, and their whereabouts. A couple of weeks ago Kishwer shared an elaborate video about pregnancy clothing hacks. The first person she mentioned was her husband and her advice for mothers-to-be was to raid their husband's wardrobe for comfortable clothing. Wearing his tee and shorts Kishwer went on to call it 'best look' and said nothing was more comfortable in the summer heat. Check out some of Kishwar Merchantt's moments with her husband-

