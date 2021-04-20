Kishwer Merchantt On Being Pregnant Amid Pandemic, Says 'I Have To Overprotect Myself'

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the nation very hard. Despite several strict measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus, people are seen flouting the COVID-19 norms. Television star Kishwer Merchantt took to her Instagram to share a hard-hitting video wherein she is talking about how the healthcare workers and police officers are burdened. She also spoke about how difficult the time is for pregnant women as they have to keep themselves 'overprotected'.

Kishwer started the video by saying that whenever she watches the news or scrolls down her social media, all she reads is how people are not finding beds for their loved ones and regarding the shortage of medicines in hospitals. She also said how the police has to regulate the to and fro of people using coloured stickers. Kishwer went on to say that the healthcare staff and police personnel are stressed already. She, then, went on to ask why are people adding more to it by stepping out to hang out with their friends.

The Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat actor went on to elaborate that she has been under house arrest since February because she is pregnant. As a result of which she has to be 'overprotective' and cannot let the virus get near her at all. She went on to speak on behalf of all the other pregnant ladies that this is not how they must have imagined their pregnancy to be. She also urged her fans and followers to help others in any and every way they can with the help of social media.

As soon as her video was shared, several of her fans and followers appreciated her for sharing the message. Many also asked her to not stress much as it will affect her health. See their reactions below:

The 40-year-old actor has been sharing constant updates of her pregnancy on Instagram. Earlier to this, she shared a picture of her embracing her baby bump and penned a lengthy note on her 'locked down pregnancy'. In the caption, she wrote that she cannot believe more than half of 'this beautiful journey' is over. She further wrote, "A complete locked down pregnancy thanks to Covid , had always imagined a very different pregnancy journey .. but I am glad to a certain extent that I got this one , got to spend it with @suyyashrai all the time".

