Kishwer Merchantt has been sharing constant updates of her pregnancy journey ever since she and Suyyash Rai made the announcement in the first week of March. In a long post on her feed on Sunday, April 18, 2021, Kishwer expresses how it has been so far for her as she is halfway through her pregnancy. Scroll along and take a look at the happy picture, and what Kishwer has to share alongside.

Kishwer Merchantt on getting halfway through her ‘beautiful journey' of pregnancy

The actor shared a picture of herself as she embraced her baby bump and was all smiles. Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai had announced their baby’s arrival on March 6, 2021, with a couple of posts on their Instagram feed mentioning their little one is due in August 2021. In her caption, Kishwer expressed how she is already halfway through her pregnancy, and all ups and downs that the couple has faced during it.

She wrote, “Can't believe more than half of this beautiful journey is over. Well, not all of it was as beautiful, it had its ups and downs, there was extreme happiness sometimes and some days were emotional, dull... mixed with nervousness, mood swings and me going crazy”.

Further adding that she is grateful for getting to spend all the time with Suyyash, at home during her pregnancy due to COVID, she wrote, “A complete locked down pregnancy thanks to Covid, had always imagined a very different pregnancy journey. But I am glad to a certain extent that I got this one, got to spend it with @suyyashrai, all the time”.

Kishwer then shared how everyone in the family has been pampering her and telling her what to do, “Got to be home with @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr. Got a chance to get pampered and fed by my parents. My Maasi doing all errands possible for me. Video calls of to-do lists from my in-laws, Shruti and Krrish. And of course, my friends who can't be here with me but are always keeping a check on me and how much I am growing each day”.

While ending the post, the mom-to-be wrote a note for her baby and said how both she and Suyyash are awaiting the newborn's arrival, “Baby Boo I just wanna say that we love you... and we all are eagerly waiting for you. This world is not an easy place to live in but your father and Me will make it beautiful for you, we promise” and added the customary hashtag #SukishKaBaby.

The post is flooded with massive love for the couple and their baby, in the form of comments and likes by the fans, family and friends of the actors; take a look at them here.

Promo Image Courtesy: Kishwer Merchantt’s Instagram

