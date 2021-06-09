Kishwer Merchantt Opens Up On Pregnancy Haemorrhoids & Body Insecurities; 'Will Work Hard'

Documenting her pregnancy on social media with her fans, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actress Kishwer Merchantt opened up about her body image insecurities in a recent post. The Mom-to-be is not alone in doing so as several actresses in the past, like Sameera Reddy, have come forward to speak about the body changes a woman has to face during pregnancy. Read more about how Kishwer Merchantt overcame her apprehension.

Kishwer Merchantt on body image during pregnancy

The actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of her sporting a crop top to flaunt her growing baby bump. She bared open her insecurities in the caption about how she was worried about how her body might look when she gets pregnant. Kishwer Merchantt also worried if she was capable of losing all the baby weight post-pregnancy. But the actress also consciously came to terms with the fact that it was something normal.

Kishwer went on to reveal that she embraced all her insecurities after a while. Referring to her picture, Kishwer admitted that she loved the way she looked now. Kishwer Merchantt's husband Suyyash Rai also gave her the sweet nickname 'Golmatol'. She wrote, 'But after a few days I stopped thinking all about it and embraced it .. this is me now and I love myself coz I have you inside. And yes I know me, I will work hard and get back to how I was and you will be proud of Mommy'.

Netizens' reaction to Kishwer Merchantt's confession

Many fans and friends of the actress came to her support under the post. Many complimented the actress for the way she looked right now and her new name given by her husband Suyyash Rai. Whereas, some fans were impressed with the actress's honesty and urged her to keep them inspiring.

More on Kishwer Merchantt's age and photos

The actress turned 40-years-old this year and will be welcoming her first baby with actor Suyyash Rai. Enjoying a following of over a million followers, the actress updates her fans on her pregnancy journey and also shares snippets of her private life with them. Check out Kishwer Merchantt's photos and videos here.

