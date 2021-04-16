Kishwer Merchantt Reveals Her 'pregnancy Fear'; Asks Followers To Share Their Experiences

Indian television actor Kishwer Merchantt is expecting her first child with her spouse Suyash Rai. The couple announced their pregnancy with an Instagram post on March 2, 2021. Kishwer, who is often active on her social media handles, recently revealed her biggest fear about pregnancy.

Kishwer Merchantt's 'pregnancy fear'

The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share an IGTV video. Through the video, she revealed her biggest fear about pregnancy. Here is what Kishwer had said.

She said, "The due date is one of my fears." She also said, "I don't know whether I'm really prepared for it. You only keep thinking about it and go crazy." While sharing her fears, Kishwer said, ''I've also talked to a lot of my friends who have just given birth and who are pregnant. They say of course it pains a lot." She then shared her opinion on different ways of delivery. She said, "I think as a woman, you should be given permission to do what you want. It's your body, it's your child. You are the mother, you should decide whether you want to go for a normal delivery, you want to go for hypnobirthing, or you want to do a c-section." She further said, "I completely feel that people should not judge if someone has got a c-section done." At last, Kishwer said, "I am very happy that I have my mother at home who is completely supportive of whatever I decide to do and obviously my husband also. Suyash is very OK with it. He just said let's leave it for August." Also, she said, "You guys also write to me an tell me how and what you got done."

Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram video was filled with comments from several mothers and mothers-to-be who shared their story with the actor. Actor Shivani Gosain wrote 'You know kish this the best memorable phase of your and Suyyash's life â¤ï¸ just live every moment... and yes you are blessed to hv bestest mom on earth who is ur biggest support and strength... @rizwanaamerchantt â¤ you don't need to be worried at all... happy healthy baby on the wayðŸ¤žðŸ§¿'. Ridhiema Tiwari reacted with 'red heart' emoticons on the video. Several other Instagram users also shared their stories with the actor.

When Kishwer and Suyash announced their pregnancy

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyash Rai announced their pregnancy with a photo of the couple on a beach. The two wrote 'August 2021' on the sand and announced that they are expecting. Here are Suyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt's photos announcing their pregnancy.

Promo Image Source: Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.