Kishwer Merchantt Reveals How The Lockdown Has Brought Out The ‘artist’ In Her; View

Kishwer Merchantt is enjoying her mother-to-be phase as seen through her various social media posts. From sharing positive affirmations to her daily activities, Kishwer Merchantt has been keeping her followers updated about her day to day whereabouts. She recently found a new way of spending time in the lockdown. Being an artist, Kishwer Merchant has decided to brush up on her skills, amid the lockdown. Check out Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram post, where she shared pictures of the art she created.

Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram post on art she created

Kishwer Merchant shared a picture of her paintings on her Instagram story and put up the caption, "lockdown definitely brings out the artist in ME". She shared a picture of a pregnant woman she painted and also shared a graphic picture that she painted. So far, Kishwer Merchantt has painted more than 10 paintings and called it therapeutic. Amid the lockdown, she found this new pastime and since then, she has been spending her time painting. So far, Kishwer Merchantt has made paintings of several trees, and mainly focuses on abstract as well as human paintings.

Kishwer Merchantt recently shared an Instagram post, dressed in a cute pink dress. In the caption, she wrote that people have been advising her to stay positive and happy during her pregnancy. She wrote, “I am told I have to be happy, have happy thoughts and stay away from negativity .. doesn't mean I will run away from what's happening in our country .. but for my sanity and my baby will stay away from watching news and videos which make me anxious !!! So trollers it's Ur time, come to say whatever and go .. u will only be blocked !!! And for the others I love u all, stay home.. stay safe..help in whatever way u can.. we are in this together”(sic). Kishwer Merchantt also mentioned how she is being trolled brutally, for not putting up her opinions. She said that even though she does put up her opinions on the internet, she needs to stay sane for her baby's sanity.

(Image Source: Kishwer Merchantt/Instagram)

