Kishwer Merchantt Reveals Hubby Suyyash Rai Has Been 'Quarantining Since 10 Days'

Kishwer Merchantt recently took to Instagram and revealed that her husband, Suyyash Rai had tested positive for COVID-19 a while back. She shared a picture of him sleeping with their pet dogs next to him. In her caption, she wrote that he has been in quarantine for 10 days now.

Taking to Instagram, Kishwer shared a picture in which Suyyash was seen sleeping next to the pets and in her caption she wrote, “Quarantining with their father since 10 days #unconditionallove @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr @suyyashrai #mywholelife” Suyyash dropped a comment saying, “We love you Mumma jaldi se aapke paas aa rahe hain (coming to you soon)” Fans and friends dropped several good wishes for him and actor Shivani Gosain wrote, “Oh... 10 days.. means he is already -Ve just recovering @suyyashrai get healthy soonest.” Take a look at Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram post below.

Kishwer Merchantt's husband urges fans to donate plasma -

On April 25, Kishwer Merchantt's husband, Suyyash Rai took to his Instagram and urged his fans to donate plasma for the needy. In his caption, he wrote, “VERY VERY IMPORTANT !!! Pls pls listen its a request SPREAD IT !!! “ We all know from 1st of May vaccinations will be available for 18 and above, but this is for all the COVID RECOVERED patients, PLEASE DONATE YOUR PLASMA BEFORE GETTING VACCINATED !!! BECAUSE 56 days after vaccination you cant donate your plasma !!! Next few days are very crucial !! SPREAD THIS !”

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's pregnancy -

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were in a relationship for many years before they got married in December 2016. They met on the sets of a daily soap and tied the knot in Mumbai. The couple is expecting their first child in August 2021 and announced their pregnancy on March 2, 2021, by sharing a special picture on Instagram. In the picture, Suyyash can be seen down on one knee, next to Kishwer, who stood next to him cradling her belly. They posed on the beach with ‘August 2021’ written on the sand next to a pair of baby shoes. In the caption, Kishwer wrote, “You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’ Coming Soon .. # august 2021 #sukishkababy”

