Kishwer Merchantt Says 'bring It On' As She Flaunts Her Third Trimester Baby Bump

Seems like Kishwer Merchantt has been thoroughly enjoying her maternity period. The actor on June 3 took to her official Instagram to share a picture of her as she entered her third trimester. In the picture, Kishwer Merchantt is seen standing in the middle of a garden as she poses with open arms and a wide smile on her face. The actor is seen carrying a casual look as she flaunts her third-trimester baby bump.

She is seen donning a white linen crop shirt paired with blue denim. She completed her look with sunglasses and flip-flops. Kishwer Merchantt shared the picture with the caption, "Bring it on: 3rd trimester". Several friends and fans of the actor sent in congratulatory wishes to Kishwer Merchantt in her comment section. Shruti Panwar commented on Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram post saying, "Happy 3rd trimester darlin... enjoy n be happy.. love lots" while one of the users asked Kishwer Merchantt about her fitness as she wrote, "How the jeans fit in 3rd trimester? I was even unable to put on simple trousers.. ".

Suyyash Rai shares a serene picture with his wife

Kishwer Merchantt's husband Suyyash Rai took to his Instagram a week ago and shared a picture with her. In the picture, the duo was seen sitting at the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Facing their back towards, they were seen adoring each other with the beautiful view of the Golden Temple in the background. He captioned the picture as, "Everyone reading this, close your eyes for 10 seconds and just pray for everyone around".

A peek into Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram

Kishwer Merchantt has been enjoying a getaway with her husband Suyyash. The actor has been keeping her fans updated with all the activities she has been doing. In the recent past, she shared a picture of her standing on the balcony with a picturesque view of sunset in the background. She was seen donning a teal green printed nightsuit. Kishwer was spotted gazing at something in distance. She captioned the photo, "Breathing some fresh air Together" and added that hashtag #Sukishkababy.

