Kishwer Merchantt Says She Is "sober, Swollen And Hungry"; Warns, "Approach With Caution"

Television actress Kishwer Merchantt and her husband Suyyash M Rai recently announced that they were expecting their first baby together. The actress shared a photo on March 30, 2021, in which she can be seen reading a book regarding pregnancy.

Kishwer Merchantt asks everyone to approach her with caution

Kishwer Merchantt's pregnancy has been in the news ever since the actress announced it on her social media handle. Recently, the actress struck a pose for the camera as she read the book What To Expect When You're Expecting. While sharing the photo, Kishwer wrote in the captions, "I am pregnant, which means I am sober, swollen and hungry!!!" The actress further wrote, "Approach with Caution". She also took to her stories to share how she spent Holi 2021 with Suyyash and their soon-to-be-born baby.

Friends and fans react to Kishwer Merchantt's recent post

TV actress Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy commented on Kishwer's post that the book was really good and he read it cover to cover in a week. Anita and Rohit also recently welcomed a baby boy together. TV actress Ekta Kaul commented on Kishwer's post that she would be sending Kishwer a few more books. Fans quickly filled the comment section with heart emoticons and congratulated the actress on her pregnancy. One fan commented that even though she was moody now, it would all get better eventually.

Kishwer Merchantt's pregnancy photos

Ever since the actress announced that she was expecting a baby with hubby Suyyash M Rai, she has been sharing photos flaunting her baby bump on social media. The actress shared a throwback video from her Maldives vacation back in January 2021. In the video, the actress is seen caressing her baby bump, while she wore a black and white bikini. Take a look at Kishwer Merchantt's photos here.

A quick look at Kishwer Merchantt's career

Kishwer Merchantt started her career in acting with the hit television series Shaktiman. The actress gained popularity for her role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani as Haseena. The actress has appeared in various popular TV shows like Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Kutumb, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayaamat, Hatim and Miley Jab Hum Tum. Most recently, she was seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Dr. Sippy.

