Kishwer Merchantt Says That She "misses" Travelling; Netizens React

Kishwer Merchantt, who has shared quite a few of travelling pictures on Instagram in the past, is currently unable to travel anywhere due to her pregnancy. However, it appears that she is longing to start travelling once again as she has shared yet another one of her travelling pictures and said that she 'misses' travelling. The post soon received all kinds of reactions from fans and netizens, including actor Mrunal Thakur who sent Kishwer her compliments in the comments section.

Kishwer Merchantt ‘misses’ her travelling days

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the massive surge in active cases since the past few weeks has strongly restricted social gatherings and travelling. However, that isn’t the only thing that is keeping Kishwer Merchantt from travelling, as she is is currently expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai. The actor has posted a picture where she is seen striking a pose for the camera on Instagram and expressed how she is hoping to travel again. She simply wrote in the caption, “Oh how much I miss travelling !!!”.

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANTT'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

The post soon received reactions from netizens, who complimented her picture and some of them even said that she would be able to do so soon after the pandemic ends. Mrunal Thakur joined the netizens in complimenting her, as she called Kishwer a “cutie” in her comment. Kishwer had recently posted a picture from her trip to Amritsar a few days ago, which shows her visiting the Golden Temple, which is among the major tourist spots in the state of Punjab. She penned in the comment that she prayed for everyone who have been suffering due to the pandemic, saying, “may you recover real soon”. She also sent a “special prayer” for actor Aniruddh Dave, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kishwer Merchantt has starred in several popular TV shows during the course of her career. Some of her notanle performances can be seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kkavyanjali, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Miley Jab Hum Tum and more. She also appeared in the 2011 film Bheja Fry 2 starring Vinay Pathak.

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANTT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.