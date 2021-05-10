Kishwer Merchantt Shows ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ Written On Her Bump: "He/she Whispered"

In March 2021, Kishwer Merchantt and her husband Suyyash Rai announced that they were expecting their first baby in a special social media post. Celebrating Mother's Day 2021 on May 9, Kishwer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture, wherein she is seen flaunting ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ written on her baby bump. Sharing this adorable image on social media, the television actor said, "With a little movement and slight kicks he/she whispered from inside wishing me 'happy mother's day'".

Kishwer Merchantt celebrates Mother's Day

As seen in Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a plain black tee. The top ensemble was paired with a black floral skirt ensemble. Here, Kishwer held her baby bump and smiled for the candid picture. As seen in Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram caption, she also revealed that her baby has been moving slightly and kicking her. Kishwer Merchantt's husband and Kishwer are currently calling their kid, "Sukish ka baby" (combining their names).

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kishwer Merchantt went gaga over the actor's post. Actors like Delnaaz Irani, Nikita Sharma, Vishal Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Vinny Dhoopar, among many others, commented on Kishwer's Instagram post. One of the users said, " happy first Mother’s Day kishuuuuu", while another added, "Ur getting more adorable by the day". One of the fans commented, "I can't wait to see our baby star". A fan comment read as "Happy Mother’s Day beautiful mommy to be. Stay Amazing". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

On March 2, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash announced the pregnancy news. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture, wherein the latter is seen on his knees, holding the former's hand. The image was clicked on a beach and the couple announced the due date by writing it on the sand.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's baby will arrive by August 2021. Announcing the pregnancy news, Merchantt said, "You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy". Kishwer also shared a Reel video and captioned it as "You must know your Mommy and Daddy are super excited to meet YOU".

IMAGE: KISHWER MERCHANTT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.