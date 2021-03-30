Kishwer Merchantt Spends A "crazy" Holi With Husband Suyyash Rai And Pal Pryanca Talukdar

Television actor Kishwer Merchantt took to her Instagram handle on Monday to give a sneak peek of how her "crazy" Holi 2021 went. The 40-year-old actor, who announced her pregnancy earlier this month with husband Suyyash Rai, shared glimpses of having fun with Rai and XXX actor Pryanca Talukdar. Suyash Rai also took to his Instagram to share a reel that showed Kishwer's baby bump to express his love for the baby on the board.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's "crazy" Holi 2021 celebrations

Kishwer Merchantt added a string of pictures, in one of which, Suyyash was seen hugging her baby bump and Kishwer had placed her hand on his hand on her stomach giving a broad smile. In another picture, she posed with her good friend Pryanca Talukdar. Kishwer had donned a while Kurti pajamas whereas the Miss Congeniality winner had donned trousers, a white shrug, and a white crop top to go with it. In a video, Pryanca used her makeup box to draw a smiley on Kishwer's baby bump. In the following video, they were both seen playing Holi with the makeup and laughed their hearts out while having fun. Kishwer captioned it "What a crazy holi evening this was.. bestest holi ever" with laughing emoticons.

After she added the Instagram post, Pryanca left the comment "Best indeed Oooh" with laughing emoticons. Among many television actors commenting on the photo, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 actor Smriti Khanna wrote "lol the last video" with a laughing emoticon to which Kishwer replied, "it's my favourite too, have seen it ten times myself!!!". Saath Nibhana Sathiya actors Vishal Singh and Firoza Khan and Bollywood actor Delnaaz Irani left many heart emoticons in comments. Her followers also had good laugh out of their cute moments and many also wished the three of them "Happy Holi".

Kishwer also reposted a story added by Pryanca Talukdar in which they had photoshopped their picture playing Holi among people. Pryanca wrote in the story that Suyash had sent them the picture because they kept complaining about not being able to attend any Holi festival. She joked haters will say it was photoshopped and Kishwer reposted the story and titled it "What-e-Holi" with laughing emoticons.

Suyash Rai added a reel to his Instagram feed with the picture of him hugging Kishwer's baby bump. He added few visual effects and the reel played the song 'Kuch Toh Hai Tujhse Raabta' track along with the lyrics in the video. He wrote in the caption "Next Holi With You" referring to baby and wrote in Hindi "this was the last one without you". He further said "I love you" to Kishwer and wished his followers "Happy Holi".

